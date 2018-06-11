By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Several NFL owners have already been deposed by Colin Kaepernick’s attornies as it attempts to prove its claim that the league’s owners colluded to keep Kaepernick from being signed to a team.

Now Kaepernick’s lawyers are going after the White House.

According to CNN, Kaepernick’s legal team is expected to send out subpoenas to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as other members of Trump’s campaign team, relating to the alleged collusion case.

By deposing Trump and Pence, Kaepernick’s attorneys intend to explore any ties that the NFL’s owners may have with the President. By investigating phone records, emails or any other documents, lawyers may be able to find evidence of communication between the White House and the NFL specifically pertaining to Kaepernick.

Kaepernick first filed his suit against the league back in October of 2017, the same month that Vice President Pence walked out on a regular season matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers because some of the players took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem, a form of protest against police brutality and racism that Kaepernick made popular back in 2016.

A subpoena for Trump was expected after a secret recording of an owners meeting leaked to the media earlier this year, exposing several owners discuss how they were afraid to piss Trump off with players kneeling because he would criticize them publicly. More recent reports also exposed owners admitting they had conversations with Trump about his distaste for players kneeling.