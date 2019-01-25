By Mark F. Gray, Staff Writer, [email protected]

Dr. Nardos E. King, a 1987 alumnus of Virginia State University has been elected as the new President of the Washington, D.C. Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance. Dr. King replaces Hampton alumnus Jamie Tettey who served two years as president of the organization that launched in 2012 to support the mission of Historically Black Colleges and Universities by increasing the membership of participating alumni chapters; collaborating on philanthropic efforts; and promoting a higher awareness of HBCU opportunities among underprivileged, minority high school students.

King, who is the Executive Principal for Fairfax County Public School’s Region One, is an experienced educator who has worked for several systems around the DMV area. She is currently responsible for coaching and supervising principals of the northern Virginia region’s 40 schools after previously serving as Assistant Superintendent for High Schools and Executive Director for Secondary Schools in Baltimore County.

“I’ve had a number of leadership experiences that have prepared me to lead the Alliance,” Dr. King told the AFRO. “Leadership is bringing people together for a common goal and develop plans to move the organization forward and that’s what I hope to do over the next two years.”

Dr. King understands how HBCUs shape and mold young people into productive contributors to society. She stumbled across the path that would lead her to Virginia State. Growing up in southern New Jersey, King initially was accepted by Rutgers and hadn’t been exposed by her parents to the HBCUs. With an Ethiopian mother and military father, an all-Black college was inconceivable. While on a high school visit during an HBCU tour she visited the VSU campus and was so impressed she immediately applied.

She stepped onto the Petersburg, VA campus after arriving from Mount Laurel, New Jersey and lived the full Black College experience. During her matriculation process Dr. King earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Information Systems and pledged into the Delta Sigma Sorority where she is a Diamond Life member. She also met her husband of 30 years – retired United States Army Colonel Stanley A. King. Her daughter Tracy played college basketball at North Carolina A&T and currently works as a west coast brand specialist for the Nike shoe company.

“Virginia State is the love of my life,” King said. “I’m a loyal Trojan but A&T is just a notch below.”

The time at Virginia State also introduced her to a person that would later serve as an inspiration. Dr. King’s college roommate Donna, who became her best friend, lost a battle with breast cancer after it emerged from remission in 2010. However, she wouldn’t let that passing cause more tragedy than hope. King founded the Donna M. Saunders Foundation for Breast Cancer Support and Education, which is one of her many volunteer efforts that now includes her presidency with the HBCU Alliance.

She is also the President-Elect of the National Alliance of Black School Educators and serves on the supervisory committee of the Apple Federal Credit Union. Her volunteer work in the community has been recognized by numerous Black Greek letter organizations.

The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that started with four charter members, and now includes more than 64 local alumni HBCU chapters. They have charitable partnerships with the Capital Area Food Bank and the Ronald McDonald House. Dr. King looks to expand on their health and wellness, hunger and higher education awareness programs during her presidency. The Alliance also has two signature events, a 5K run and 2K walk during HBCU Alumni Weekend in June at Howard University and the annual soirée’ in September during the Congressional Black Caucus weekend.