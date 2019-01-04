Submitted to the AFRO by Jomo K. Johnson

When unarmed blacks were being shot in the summer of 2016, it was the voice of D.L. Hughley that served a consistent clarion call for justice and transparency in the light of these tragedies. D.L. Hughley, made most famous from the Kings of Comedy Series of the late 1990’s and also from the sitcom that donned his name. D.L. Hughley’s comedy at times could be a bit crass, I remember him speaking about watching porn while at church during an television interview. I also heard when he made a derogatory term to a trans-woman after Kevin Hart stepped down from the Oscars. I recognize that being a comedian means walking a fine line of offense and humor.

But two days ago my perspective of D.L. Hughley changed. I was actually tempted to seek an internship with his radio broadcast before I watched his latest interview on VLAD TV. What started as a interview about incarcerated mumble rapper Tekashi 69, evolved somehow into religion with the topic of John Chau coming up. John Chau was the American missionary who was recently killed after seeking to evangelize the Sentinelese people. As both Vlad from VLAD TV and Hughley continued deriding Chau for his foolish efforts, I was repulsed when D.L. Hughley said that he was “thrilled” at the death of Chau, because he got what he deserved. Hughley then goes on deride Christianity as a whole while insulting those who follow it.

D.L. Hughley is not new for despising Christianity. He has publicly and previously shared his qualms with Christianity. In this, Hughley is similar to Bill Maher in the fact that he is a critic of religion, but sets himself apart from Maher seeking that Hughley only derides and lambastes Christianity. This shows two things: 1. Hughley is afraid to speak about the negative aspects of other religions such as Islam or Judaism. (There can be both a physical and financial retribution for doing such.) 2. And secondly, Hughley is blindly ignorant of the fact that it was Christianity that served as a beacon of hope and endurance for countless civil rights activists, abolitionists and slaves. Hughley’s hatred for Christianity, despite the flaws of her followers, is more an indictment on the narrow scope of understanding Hughley has both of history, of the world and the God he claims to believe in.

I will never listen to VLAD TV or will I ever listen to, follow, or support D.L. Hughley as a comedian or commentator again. This is so sorrowful because I truly looked up to him as a fellow Black man in the fight against injustice. Because he rejoiced in a Christian brother’s death, nothing he says or attempts to say, so long as he remains an obstinate hater of Christ, will have any effectual impact. I now believe that both his words and actions as it relates to racial/social/ and political justice are as hollow as his understanding of theology and of the Black psyche in America.

I have contacted IHeart Radio and asked them to remove his radio show. I know that D.L. Hughley’s best comedic days are behind him, but there is a God whom he has despised in front of him. As God states in his own word, “Precious to the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15) It is my hope that any action of recourse taken, including this article, would be the means to wake up our “woke” brother before it is too late.

#JusticeForJesus

Jomo K. Johnson is founder of the Church for Black Men, Black Men.church.

