The Knights of Peter Claver-Council, a Catholic social organization, partnered with Calverton Middle School to form a leadership institute. From right to left: Marie Brown, student, Martia Cooper, principal, William B. Robertson, Knights of Peter Claver-Council 62, Kevin Gardner, Knights of Peter Claver-Council 62, Michael Marshall, Grand Knight, Larry Johnson, Knights of Peter Claver-Council 62, Paul Grant, assistant principal, Trinity Peterson, student and Raquan Patterson, student.