By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

A shooting occurred at a Hooters restaurant while former NBA star Lamar Odom was visiting, according to reports.

Per TMZ, Odom, 38, along with a group of friends, were leaving a Hooters located in Queens, N.Y. on July 20 when a gunman beginning shooting.

Odom confirmed he was at the restaurant when the shooting happened.

“I want to let my fans know that I am okay…,” Odom wrote on Instagram.

Odom claimed that he was just near the scene when the shooting occurred but was not involved in any way. But according to TMZ’s report, witnesses told the New York Police Department that Odom’s entourage got into a verbal altercation with another group of men as they were departing the Hooters; some of the altercation, reportedly, was captured on a security camera.

Witnesses told NYPD, according to TMZ, that a man from the group arguing with Odom’s friends began shooting multiple shots into the air, causing everyone to flee the scene.

Police told TMZ that Odom has been very cooperative and is not being investigated for any wrongdoing.