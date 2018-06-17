By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

A Russian lawmaker made headlines recently after advising Russia women not to have sex with foreign tourists visiting the country for the World Cup games.

According to reports, Tamara Pletnyova, head of Russia’s parliamentary committee for family, women and children’s matters, recommended during a Moscow radio interview that Russia’s female citizens should avoid casual sex flings with foreign men to prevent the possibilities of unplanned pregnancies.

“There probably will be girls who will meet (foreign fans) and have children,” Pletnyova said, as reported by The Associated Press. “Maybe there will be such girls or maybe not, I hope, maybe they will think better of it.”

Pletnyova told the radio station she believes singles mothers in Russia have a harder time finding love.

“I know that children suffer if they are abandoned and they are left here with the mother,” Pletnyova said. “Who will marry (them)?”

The parliament official admitted she prefers Russian women to marry Russian men, according to AP, and claimed she’s received complaints from Russian women who married men from other countries. She said those women often are forced to move abroad and some have lost custody of their children. That’s why she supports local marriages.

“I would like to see people in our country to get married for love. It doesn’t matter what nationality they are (as long as) they are Russian citizens,” Pletnyova said, per AP. “I want to see them build good families, live in harmony, have children and raise them… this is what I would like to see.”