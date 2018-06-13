By The Associated Press

Two men who spent years behind bars after being targeted by corrupt Baltimore police are seeking more than $40 million in damages.

The lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and the state of Maryland was filed Wednesday by Umar Burley and Brent Matthews.

Burley was convicted and sentenced to 15 years as a result of a 2010 arrest where 28 grams of heroin was planted in his crashed car by rogue police. Matthews, a passenger in the car, was sentenced to nearly four years.

They both pleaded guilty despite knowing they were innocent, according to the Department of Justice.

A judge has recently erased a manslaughter conviction against Burley stemming from the death of an 86-year-old man killed at the conclusion of a high-speed chase with Baltimore police.