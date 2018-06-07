By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Former Baltimore Police Department Sgt. Wayne Jenkins cried and apologized in court today, prior to being sentenced to 25 years for his role as the leader of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force, according to veteran investigative reporter Jayne Miller of WBAL-TV.

“I am so sorry, your honor, so sorry to the citizens of Baltimore,” Jenkins said, as he cried during the sentencing. “I know it’s my fault…I know I have to be punished.”

Jenkins, accused of some of the more outrageous crimes in the sordid list of transgressions charged to the disgraced unit, was facing the possibility of 30 years in prison; his attorneys asked for 20 years for their client. U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake split the difference giving Jenkins 25 years.

Jenkins apologized in court to the family of Elbert Davis, the man killed during a car chase started by Jenkins and two other officers in 2010. Jenkins and his colleagues were involved in planting drugs in a car in that case. Court documents also indicated Jenkins stole money, drugs and property by unlawfully entering residences, conducting false traffic stops and detaining victims. He also filed false reports to cover up the crimes of him and his fellow officers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in the spring of 2015 Jenkins, under the false guise of a DEA agent, stole 20 pounds of marijuana from a drug dealer at the Belvedere Towers in North Baltimore. Then, Jenkins gave former BPD Det. Marcus Taylor, a co-defendant in the GTTF case and another unnamed co-defendant $5,000 a piece, before going to a Baltimore County strip club where Jenkins allegedly robbed an exotic dancer. Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced later today.

Former detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government, will sentenced on June 8.

Former BPD Sgt. Thomas Allers was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the GTTF on May 11.