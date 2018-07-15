By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

The woman who accused NFL star LeSean McCoy of sending goons over to rob her may be backtracking a tad on her accusation.

According to a CBS News report, Tanya Mitchell, attorney for McCoy’s ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon, told reporters that her client is “no longer certain” that the Buffalo Bills running back was involved in the violent incident from last Sunday that left Cordon badly beaten and robbed at the Georgia residence in which she stayed. Mitchell also said her client plans to move out of the home that McCoy owns. <https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lesean-mccoy-buffalo-bills-nfl-player-ex-girlfriend-implicates-him-in-911-call/>

Cordon had originally accused McCoy of setting her up during her initial 911 call to police. Two separate individuals claiming to be close friends with Cordon had also made accusations on social media, claiming the famous football player had sent folks to rough up Cordon, as well as accusing him of child abuse and animal cruelty.

According to CBS News, police visited the Georgia home where Cordon lived on at least three separate occasions during the last year. McCoy reportedly told police he was trying to retrieve expensive jewelry from Cordon that he took out loans to purchase, and also warned them that she might “make false accusations about him.”

No legal action has been taken against McCoy since the allegations became public, but both the NFL and Bills organization said they are looking into the situation.