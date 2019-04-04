Submitted by Dr. Dennis Walter Smith Sr.

Reminiscent about those Saturday mornings on the lake telling the old guy, in a seven-year-old voice, “You have to put the worm on first Grandpa before you throw the line in the water.” Pause for chuckle, because the normal response was, “I know, I’m just keeping you on your little toes”. What about those golden nuggets of advice that seem endless, but never annoying? Society 40-50 years ago, revered the elders in the community as common-place respect! Today’s social climate is canvased with a new-aged arrogance that gives new meaning to narcissism! Once a treasured voice of reason and a [calm-in-the-storm]; the significance of gray hair as wisdom has sadly evolved into – “the old fart who can’t drive and keeps wetting themselves.”

The truism in [rites of passage] should render an unfolding of self; revealing a cultivated purpose of charmed wisdom from those whom paved the way. The elderly are the architects of harmonious social climates and predecessors to morality and care-giving, but contemporary culture inundates us fashionably by ostracizing our beloved elderly with first-class reservations to the old-folks-home. Has our hedonistic fast paced society reached a threshold allowing us to entertain cognitive mechanisms of insensitivity and lack of compassion to care for royalty that took care of us? I believe we are living in a “stone-washed” culture plagued by a millennial social credo of entitlements, that has sadly corrupted the true potent serum of education and love that was freely and compassionately handed down by – elders!

