By The Associated Press

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 28, 2019–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Allison Green, senior vice president, chief diversity officer and head of employee engagement, was included in Black Enterprise magazine’s list of Most Powerful Women in Corporate Diversity.

This list recognizes women who are champions of diversity, and who set about the task—every day—of cultivating an environment of inclusion and belonging, while implementing D&I strategies as a business imperative.

“Every single day, Allison brings a passion and commitment to bettering Lincoln, our employees, our workplace culture and the world around us,” said Dennis Glass, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “At a time when parts of our society are struggling with division, I’m thankful for Allison’s recognized leadership in ensuring that every employee, partner and customer is respected, celebrated and appreciated as much for what makes us different as for what makes us the same.”

At Lincoln Financial, Green oversees the organization’s diversity and inclusion strategy and implementation, while leading employee engagement practices that drive and shape company culture.

Throughout her career, she has honed expertise in business operations; management consulting; organizational development and design; talent management; and diversity leadership through positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Vanguard, The Hay Group and State Farm. Green earned her B.A. degree in psychology at Spelman College, and her M.A. in counseling psychology at Howard University.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Urban League of Philadelphia and the i4cp Diversity Board of Directors, and is also a member of the Forum for Executive Women.

Allison is an active volunteer, leader and fundraiser for community, non-profit and academic organizations that advocate for the welfare of children and young adults throughout the Philadelphia region.

Lincoln is committed to a diversity and inclusion strategy that creates a vibrant work culture that drives innovation, while helping employees, customers and community members lead greater lives. Last year, Lincoln was recognized by Black Enterprise for its diverse board of directors, which includes two African-American members. Lincoln was also recently named a top employer for Diversity by Forbes magazine, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. More information on Lincoln’s commitment to diversity and inclusion can be found in the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report and on LincolnFinancial.com.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $238 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent in 2018 on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.