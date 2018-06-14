“Back when I was a child before life removed all the innocence, my father would lift me high and dance with my mother and me…And I knew for sure I was loved. If I could get another chance another walk, another dance with him I’d play a song that would never ever end. How I’d love, love, love to dance with my father again. Never dreamed that he would be gone from me. If I could steal one final glance one final step, one final dance with him I’d play a song that will never, never end. ‘Cause I’d love, I’d love to dance with my father again.”

Luther Vandross

One of the hardest things for me to adjust to is the phone not ringing and my daddy being on the other end calling me for no reason other than I was his daughter and he just wanted to talk. We especially loved to compare the restaurants, sports teams and politics between Baltimore and D.C., a city he knew and loved and taught me to love. It’s funny but, after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup I waited for the phone call that I knew would never come but, I knew how it would go, “Valry, this is your daddy what about those Capitals, does Baltimore have a hockey team that won the Stanley Cup?” I thank God for 65 years of my life I had my daddy. But, what I wouldn’t give to have one more phone call, one more baseball game at the Nationals ball park when they played the Orioles, one more dinner at Morton’s, or our favorite Duke Ziebert’s and one more chance to dance with my Daddy again.

“I want to die while you love me, while yet you hold me fair, while laughter lies upon my lips and lights are in my hair.”

Georgia Douglas Johnson

Singing happy anniversary to James and Kathy Shields, Donald and Marianna Thoms, the AFRO’s Kevin and Dana ‘M’Peckable’ Peck, Karen and David Hagan and Jeffrey and Veronica Tarter celebrating 40 years, wishing you all continued “love and happiness.”

“One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.”

Luciano Pavarotti

Had the opportunity to visit two new restaurants in the Baltimore area. I joined LaVerne Naesea for her birthday celebration luncheon on the rooftop deck at the Wicked Sisters on Falls Road (formerly McCabe’s). Among the guests enjoying a cloudless day dining on delicious food and refreshing drinks were Brenda Baker, Debbie Hawkins, Duchess Atkinson, Sara Smalley, Susan Ellison, Susan Parker, Aldonna Wylie, Deborah Courtney and Jackie Brown.

Received a call from George Ray to meet him, Kim Smalls, Moses and Duchess at the New Stanford Grill on Owings Mills Boulevard, to discuss our upcoming “Bar Crawl” this Saturday. The food was tasty as were the drinks, as people gathered around the large bar area and onto the outdoor patio. The bread pudding and key lime pie seems to be the favorite item among the diners.

When I saw Justify run the Preakness race in a monsoon and foggy conditions, I said to my BFF Dr. Marie Washington and her daughter Jackie, we just watched a Triple Crown winner as we dined at Fleming’s Restaurant after the Preakness. Soon as I made my prediction, Bob Baffert and his entourage walked into Fleming’s including, the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown, Mike Smith. Also dining at Fleming’s Preakness night were Bobby Flay, Bob Costa, Mike Tirico and other members of ESPN sports, as well as several jockeys and trainers. I wonder if they heard my prediction, LOL. Fleming’s manager Damon Hawkins, Mark Spurrier, Don and the Fleming’s staff were superb treating every client as if they had just won the Preakness.

“I have created nothing really beautiful, really lasting, but if I can inspire one of these youngsters to develop the talent I know they possess, then my monument will be in their work.”

Augusta Savage

For more than three years while suffering from advanced dementia, Alvin Jones maintained the bon vivant he possessed throughout his life until the end. While residing at Keswick he was famous for walking the halls dapperly dressed in a suit, tie and a distinctive hat, greeting his new friends with his engaging smile and his free advice. Alvin’s children, Karyne Henry, Tonia Jones Powell and Alvin Alexander Jones, Jr., sisters and brother in laws, Ernestine and Russell Jolivet, Verna and Gary Rodwell, brother Pythias D. Jones, MD and brother-in-law Marvin Garrett, Sr. and his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren will long remember Alvin as the larger than life uncle, grandfather and friend, who lived life to the fullest sharing his love of fashion, and his business acumen.

The family will receive friends June 16, Epworth United Methodist Chapel, at 3317 St. Luke’s Lane, at Liberty Road, in Baltimore County. Family visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the memorial service at 11a.m.

The family requests that you donate to the Alzheimers Association Greater Maryland Chapter c/o 14th Annual Pythias A. and Virginia I. Jones African American Community Forum on Memory Loss, in Alvin’s memory. The address: 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, Maryland, 21093.

Ursula Battle and family on the death of her father, former Sandtown/Winchester barber, John Battle and to the family of Project Survival member John Poochie Murdock.

“Think I’ll color this man father I think I’ll color him love said I’m gonna color him father. I think I’ll color the man love, yes I will.”

As The Winstons sing in this classic “Color him Father” many men have raised other men’s children whether through adoption or marriage or as a mentor. As we celebrate Father’s day, we also celebrate you and all the daddies and fathers who have raised and nurtured their own children or someone else’s children; we color you father. Happy Father’s Day.