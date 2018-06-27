“Ships at a distance have every man’s wish on board. For some they come in with the tide. For others they sail forever on the horizon, never out of sight, never landing, until the Watcher turns his eyes away in resignation, his dreams mocked to death by Time. That is the life of men. Now, women forget all those things they don’t want to remember, and remember everything they don’t want to forget. The dream is the truth. They then act and do things accordingly.” Zora Neale Hurston

Family, friends and the City of Baltimore are celebrating the first graduating class of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys. The Board of Trustees of the Five Smooth Stones Foundation, is a non-profit educational institution committed to providing boys and young men in Baltimore City with excellent educational opportunities. Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is a charter school for boys with a continuous academic program from grades 4 through 8.

Congratulations Simone Boykin, the delightful host at Colin’s Restaurant on graduating from Woodlawn High School. Simone’s proud mom LaShonda Jefferson is excited that Simone will be attending CCBC majoring in nursing.

“Those dripping crumpets, I can see them now. Tiny crisp wedges of toast, and piping hot, flaky scones. Sandwiches of unknown nature, mysteriously flavoured and quite delectable, and that very special gingerbread. Angel cake that melted in the mouth…”Daphne du Maurier”

In celebration of Women’s Month, Union Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a high tea featuring a taste of jazz performed by the youth of the Be Sharp music program at Timothy Baptist Church in West Baltimore. Shirley Coley was the mistress of ceremony at the first annual tea. Ariel Pulley brought the occasion followed by the invocation and grace delivered by Min. Kim Blue and Lady Sherron Jordan-Griffin. Guests also enjoyed a violin solo performed by Amari Folkes and an interpretative dance by Moriah Holmes to the music Breathe. Rosemary “Duchess” Atkinson and Pastor Jason Jordan-Griffin gave closing remarks.

“Under certain circumstances there are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.” Henry James, The Portrait of a Lady, 1880

For-Win-Ash Garden Club’s president Janice Gordon welcomed 250 guests to their first English High Tea Scholarship Fundraiser chaired by Greta Jackson. The scholarship will be awarded to a student majoring in ornamental or landscape design at the For-Win-Ash Club’s 60th anniversary in 2019. The afternoon included presentations by Linda Masland, Jackie Handley and Elise Jude Mason on container gardening. The world-renowned fashion aficionado Travis Winkey selected a guest from each table to strut their finery in an informal fashion show to the delight of the guests.

The guests enjoyed finger sandwiches of cucumber and watercress, ham and cheese with horseradish, Alaskan salmon, shrimp with fennel and dill, stuffed devil eggs, petit fours, scones with sweet butter, preserves, lemon curd and Devonshire cream, fresh pastries and more.

Guests enjoying the English high tea were: Bishop Josephine Ridgley, Brenda Wright, Joanne Scroggins, Frank and Marcia Coakley, Dena Fassett, Violetta Williams, Smokey Gordon, Alaina Allen, Brenda Baker, Audrey Freeman, Joe Jackson and Yvonne West. Also in attendance were: For-Win-Ash members Rhoda Fassett, Bea Scott, Barbara Holt, Rose McNeill, Joan Case, Reva and Lemuel Lewie and Wes and Marsha Hairston. The heavy rains didn’t hamper the lovely afternoon as guests enjoyed the mellow sounds of the Charles Wood Jazz Combo and the live plant door prizes and hostess gifts provided by their host. Special thanks to my good friend Wes for getting my car during the heavy downpour.

“You’re my morning star shining brightly beside me and if we keep this love we will last through all eternity. Just the way we are, I love it. It’s just the way it should be. ‘Cause our love will stand tall as the trees; our love will spread wide as the seas; our love will shine bright in the night like the stars above and we’ll always be together.” Natalie Cole

Happy anniversary Chantay and Dwight Ferguson, Albert and Elsie Maddox and to Hollywood’s super couple Denzel and Pauletta Washington on their 35th wedding anniversary.

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” Ausonius

Happy 81st birthday to Dr. Marian Davis-Foster, happy 80th birthday Dr. Charles Simmons, happy 75th birthday Charles Owens and happy birthday to Charles “Chuck” Thomas, Pat Tunstall, Jackie Brown, and BMORE News Doni Glover. A special birthday wish to Mary Holland on her 93rd birthday.

It was standing room only at 16 on Park, when friends and family joined Jackie Brown in celebrating her 65th birthday at the Marriott Residence 800 Wolfe Street. The evening festivities continued as members of the Friday Night Bunch arrived for their weekly gathering. The dreary weather did not stop the sunshine that was inside this beautiful room with a view.

Sending prayers to the family of Jordan McNair, the college football player on his sudden death. Jordan McNair was the great-nephew of Lionel and Stacia Hall.

Luke 12:48 “for unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.”

I had the opportunity to meet Mary Curry at the AFRO Tea in Washington D.C., where she was honored by the AFRO for her resident program for homeless women veterans called the Final Salute. If you or your organization is interested in supporting this worthy organization contact Marry at 703-224-8845 or [email protected] To find out about Final Salute visit www.finalsaluteinc.org

July 21-22, the sixth annual Fashion Market at Artscape. Contact [email protected] for information

July 21, St. Mary the Virgin’s annual summer sizzle jazz fest. Contact Rebecca Johnson 410-484-1952 or [email protected]

Happy Fourth of July!