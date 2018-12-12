By Valerie Fraling, Special to the AFRO

“How can I say thanks for the things you have done for me. Things so undeserved yet you give to prove your love for me. The voices of a million angels could not express my gratitude. All that I am and ever hope to be I owe it all to Thee. To God be the glory for the things He has done. With His blood, He has saved me with His power, He has raised me. To God be the glory for the things he has done. Just let me live my life let it be pleasing, Lord to Thee should I gain any praise, Let it go to Calvary.” Andrae Crouch

“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” Khalil Gibran

The Harbor City chapter of the Links hosted an evening with Link members and friends at the exclusive Magdalena Restaurant located in the Ivy Hotel for a three-course dinner. Guests were delighted when owner Eddie Brown joined the group of 30 women to take them on a tour of the five star hotel before dinner.

The first course of dinner gave the guests options. There was salad of karma farm greens and shaved vegetables with a green goddess dressing, or butternut squash soup with French curry, Maryland crab and brown butter. The second course options were sautéed filet of Ora King salmon with Yukon gold potatoes, king crab, pickled green tomato or roasted Colorado lamb Denver chop and wild mushroom turnips. The guests anxiously awaited dessert, which was a choice of baked bourbon apple (financier cake, almond streusel and mulling spice ice cream), or heirloom carrot cheesecake.

Link members and guests in attendance were: Dr. Marie Washington, Jackie Washington, Michele Emery, Gloria Parker, Alice Pinderhughes, Jasmine Richardson, DeLace Burch, Judge Yvonne Holt-Stone, Pam Holt, Dr. Pat Schmoke, Karen Bond and Tenyo Pearl,

“Give me my flowers while yet I live so that I can see the beauty that they bring.Speak kind words to me while I can hear them. So that I can hear the comfort, they bring. Friends and loved ones may give me flowers when I’m sick or on my sick bed. But, I’d rather have one tulip right now than a blanket full of roses when I’m dead.” James Cleveland

More than 250 people joined the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, as they celebrated the life and legacy of chartering president Dr. Anne Osborne Emery at the Forum Caterers in West Baltimore. It was an honor to sit next to my beautiful friend and to experience her delight as former students, neighbors, family members and colleagues gave her verbal flowers in word and song. Mayor Catherine Pugh took a break from her hectic schedule to wish the best to her long time neighbor and friend. Daughter in law and president of 100 Black Women, Michele Emery presided over the event with music provided by Dr. Marco Merrick. Anne’s son Dr. Vallen Emery and grandsons TJ, Ryan and Val, who flew in from Kentucky were the highlight of her evening.

“A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on.” Carl Sandburg

Congratulations to AFRO executive assistant Takiea Hinton on the birth of her daughter Karley Angel Stewart.

“So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.” Christopher Reeve

Congratulations to my niece attorney Michelle A. Greer, who was granted admittance to the U. S. Supreme Court on December 3. She is the founding and managing attorney of the Law Office of Michelle A. Greer, P. A. She holds a B.A. and J.D. from the University of Baltimore and is a certified mediator and divorce coach.

“God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well.” Voltaire

Brenda Baker was elated as family and friends joined her at Ryleigh’s Oyster House on Padonia Road in Cockeysville to celebrate her birthday. Joining in the celebration were Dr. J Laws Nickens, Susan Ellison, Debbie Hawkins, Maxine Turnipseed, Rorye Jordan, Kim DeLaine, Chandra Jackson and Debbie Taylor.

What a great time celebrating Tessa Sheffield’s birthday with her husband Andre, mom and dad Bishop Josephine and Tommy Ridgley and Eric and Lisa Howard –Connor at Sake Japanese Steak and Sushi House. We had so much fun celebrating Tessa’s birthday watching her and Andre participating in the birthday festivities provided by the restaurant staff.

The ambiance was welcoming as we ate sushi at the sushi bar and ordered assorted unique specialty cocktails, before dining in the Hibachi Room and witnessing the performance of our chef as he prepared our dinner. This restaurant located at 7315 Ritchie Highway, is an ideal place for large gatherings boasting a happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with drink specials and half price sushi.

It’s your birthday make some noise! Happy birthday to Almie McIntire, Dr. Carol Whittington Washington and Sen. Antonio Hayes.

“Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.” Rumi

We’re keeping Theron Whitaker and Norva Dancy in our prayers as they mourn the death of his wife and her sister, Judge Bonita Dancy. Also, Robin and Almie McIntire on the death of Robin’s mother Delores Dorsey and Dr. Lavania Fitzpatrick, as she mourns the death of her daughter Dawn Fitzpatrick.

What’s happening!

December 16, the Community Concert Choir of Baltimore’s Christmas concert at The United House of Prayer for All People, 3401 Edgewood Road. Free and open to the public.

Monday January 7, 2019 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM an evening with Senator Cory McCray at The Mansion at the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum”, 1649 E. North Avenue. For tickets https://secure.actblue.com/donate/corymccray2019

Merry Christmas and remember Jesus is the reason for the season. Valerie and the Friday Night Bunch