By Valerie Fraling, Special to the AFRO

What the world needs now is love, sweet love it’s the only thing that there’s just too little of. What the world needs now is love, sweet love. No, not just for some, but for everyone. Look, we don’t need another mountain; there are oceans and rivers enough to cross, enough to last until the end of time. Lord, we don’t need another meadow; there are corn fields and wheat fields enough to grow. There are sun beams and moon beams enough to shine…” Burt Bacharach

“In this world of ordinary people, extraordinary people I’m glad there is you.” Sarah Vaughn and Clifford Brown

We celebrate February as Black History month and the month of Love. So, what better time to recognize Black love? Black love has been the backbone of the African American community. The following couples have shown us what Black Love looks like in our community. Their marriages represent from 60 plus years to one month, talking about love.

Monica and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Vera and James Newton, Mildred and James Harris, Brenda and Ralph Wright, Dana and Ralph Moore, Lisa and Gregory Packer, Deanna and Herb Brown, Gladys and Rob Rice, Candes and Dante Daniels, Del and Dan Henson, Dr. Marcia and Frank Coakley, Helen and Adolph McDonald, Mildred and William Harper, Dr. Toni and Andre Draper, Bishop Walter and Patricia Thomas ,Gloria and James Bogan, Marsha and Charles Owens, Sharon and Roland Campbell, Marietta and Donald Thom, Joyce and Gen. William “Kip” Ward, Blanche and Paul Beckham, Beulah and James Brown.

“If a picture paints a thousand words, then why can’t I paint you? The words will never show the you I’ve come to know. If a face could launch a thousand ships, then where am I to go? There’s no one home but you, you’re all that’s left me too. And when my love for life is running dry, you come and pour yourself on me. If I could be two places at one time, I’d be with you. Tomorrow and today, beside you all the way. If the world should stop revolving spinning slowly down to die, I’d spend the end with you. And when the world was through, then one by one the stars would all go out, then you and I would simply fly away.” Telly Savalas

Barbara and Dwight Pettit, Andrea and Zach McDaniel, Shelonda and Phil Stokes, Pam and Stewart Beckham, Gwen and Thurman Pinder, Rosemary and Rev Donald Atkinson, Diane and Frank Hocker, Marcine and James Britton, Bishop Josephine and Tommy Ridgley, Dr. Francine and William Billy Hayes, Ann and Barrington Branch, Sadie and Eugene Smalley, Tessa and Andre Sheffield, Joan and Alex Brown, Deleanora and Cordell Boone, Virgie and Arnold Williams.

“I found love in you and I’ve learned to love me too. Never have I felt that I could be all that you see. It’s like our hearts have intertwined and to the perfect harmony. This is why I love you, ooh this is why I love you. Because you love me you love me…I found love in you and no other love will do. Every moment that you smile chases all of the pain away. Forever and a while in my heart is where you’ll stay.” Major

Dr. Patricia and Kurt Schmoke, Linda and Ken “Stromie” James, Janet and Harry “Sterling” Johnson, Russell and Ernestine Jolivet, Ann and Ray Butler, Wayne and Pat Frazier, Tarsha and Damon Hughes, Sen. Delores and Russell Kelly, Patricia and Howard Jessamy and State’s Attorney Marilyn and Del. Nick Mosby.

“The look of love is in your eyes. A look your smile can’t disguise. The look of love, it’s saying so much more than just words could ever say. …I can hardly wait to hold you, feel my arms around you.” Diana Krall

Senator Nathaniel and Rachel McFadden, Lawrence and Vera Hall, Judge Jan and Kathy Alexander, Dr, Guy and Joslyn Alexander, Eddie and Sylvia Brown, Novella and Kevin Carter, Ryan and Lisa McNeil, Dr. Vallen and Michele Emery, Errol and Debbie Taylor, Delegate Ben and Teresa Brooks, Chandra and Ellsworth Jackson, James and Jo Evelyn Lewis, Rita and Elvard Cooper, Donald and Judy Rainey, Marguerite and James Walker, Lora and Milton Mayo, Keith and Freehold Lee, Ollie and Mildred Johnson, Zoey and John Sheff and Burnell and Sarah Hurt.

Those of us whose love has gone due to death “Tis better to have loved and lost. Than never to have loved at all.” Alfred Lord Tennyson

“I am who I am because of you…I will always be yours.” Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

On the coldest evening of 2019, I witnessed the marriage of Dr. Ashlee and Ryan Turner at the magnificent Grand. The old world and nouveau décor were the picture-perfect venue for the 210 guests at the Black-Tie ceremony. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour before the formal dinner served by white gloved staff passing hors d’oeuvre, of finger foods, including lambchops, champagne and mixed drinks. The sit-down dinner had guests mesmerized at the beautiful decorated dining room with gold and white décor featuring candle lit tables and assorted huge white floral bouquets. Family and friends came from New Orleans, Atlanta, West Chester New York and Charlotte North Carolina. Ryan a graduate of Mt. St Joe, Bowie and Stevenson University is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Herbert Turner. Ashlee a graduate of Grambling State, Central and Boston’s Northwestern earning her PhD is the daughter of Dr. Audrey Freeman of Pikesville.

Happy birthday Murnell Cooper, Reggie “Rod “Thomas, Melvine Turlington, Art Peterson, and Gwen Pinder.

Keeping my sister columnist Rosa Pryor and her family in prayer as she funeralizes her brother Joseph Joe Pryor and to Rudy Dillard and family on the death of his sister Joyce Dillard.

What’s happening?

February 13, 3PM Put on your red dress for Galentine’s Day at Colin’s 3653 Offutt Road