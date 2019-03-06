By Valerie Fraling, Special to the AFRO

“Every time, I feel how life goes by, I recall the scenes that never die. One fine day one fine night you loving me on and on and on. We took our love as far as love can go. You given me the best years of my life. When I play my memories again I feel all the pleasure and the pain. Love can hurt, Love can heal. Oh, how we hurt and healed ourselves again. We took our souls as far as souls can go. You’ve given me the best years of my life…Bring on the storm we’ll see it through. We’ll take it; all all life can do right to the end we’ll say let’s begin. You’ve given me the best years of my life I wanna thank you… For the best years of my life” Diana Ross

Closing out Black History and Love Month Living for the Weekend was proud to honor and recognize Black Love, the background of the African American community. As you know I don’t take notes so the names are from memory. So if your name was omitted blame it on my mind not my heart because in the words of Al Green…

“ …Love is something that is so divine (oh love) Love is a feeling that’s a friend of mine (love). It can’t be measured by no sign (love) It’s in your heart or even in your mind. About love, love is as bright as the morning sun. Where it is I don’t know how far.”

Gail and Joseph Edmonds, Dr. Susan Mani and Kamua High, LaVonne and Fred Grant, Laura and Karl Knight, Bishop Frank and Marla Reid, Ernest and Betty Hines, Clarence and Betty Fowler, Will and Elaine Giles, Gladys and Guy Bragg, John and Merle Stanley, Judge Vicki and Claude Watts, Mable and Ted Murray, Kevin and Angela Johnson and Karen and John Berkley.

“But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.” Khalil Gibran

Rev. Alvin and Kathleen Coleman, Rev. Harold and Monique Carter, Rev. Jimmy and Charlene Brown Baldwin, Floyd and Glendora Taliaferro, Dr. A.C.D and Lillian Vaughn, Sheila and Darryl Wise, Larry and Deborah Peaks Coleman, Husher and Carmalita March Harris, Dean and Mert Evans, Erica and Michael Cryor, Virgie and Arnold Williams, Derek and Phillisha Fisher,Ronald and Renee Tuck and Fred and Lavonne Grant.

“If you have good food, people will come to your restaurant.” Mickey Gilley

Looking for a great place to dine with a view? Then check out Rye Street Tavern in Port Covington. Had the opportunity to dine at Rye Street Tavern with my friend Kamau High, Content Editor of theBaltimore Sun and I must say I found it impressive with the water view and distressed high-end décor. They are open for lunch and dinner. For more information go www.RYESTREETTAVERN.COM or call 443-662-8000. Bon Apetite.

“You are responsible for the energy that you create for yourself, and you’re responsible for the energy that you bring to others.” Oprah Winfrey

With the entrance of March, recognzing National Women’s Month it’s a pleasure to congratulate Lisa Foust on her nomination as the first African American woman of NFFE’s Local 178 National Executive Committee for The National Federation of Federal employees.

Although it’s Women’s History Month we must acknowledge our friend proud Kappa Man Robert Jake Jacobs on receiving the Valor Award from the National Association of Black Veterans. During the Korean War Jake served as a combat medic .

“LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL” and that’s exactly what we did in NOLA (New Orleans) for Mardi Gras 2019. Fred and Lavonne Grant, Gwendolyn “ Dee” Betts, Walter Hill, Deatra Tarter were among the Baltimoreans enjoying the festive season of Mardi Gras. The fridgid temperature did not dampen the spirit of more than a million people who braved the cold to be a part of the sensationalism of Bourbon Street and Mardi Gras in the French Quarter. People came from Australia, California, Michigan and Missouri and other parts of the country to be included in a week of guilty pleasures. Other people from Baltimore spotted in the masses were Cletis Parker, Sean Smith and Chris Howard and his family who are members of Zulu . The highlight of Mardi Gras are the parades especially the Zulu Parade with 42 floats. As in previous years we stopped pass the Zulu Social Club where there are no strangers.

Special shout out Michael, Robert, Kirstie, Gregory and Darin Stearns R Club manager and the staff at the Royal Sonesta on Bourbon Street for a great southern welcome. For a grand time put New Orleans Mardi Gras on your bucket list for good food, fun, warm people and a great time. The only thing you have to remember is “LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL”

Wishing the happiest of birthday to Rosemary “Duchess” Atkinson, Kevin Shird, Marsha Jews and Bishop Josephine Ridgley.

“There are few things in life more beautiful than a couple in love and a marriage in full bloom.” Fawn Weaver

Happy 50th anniversary to a beautiful couple, Aileen and Dwight Taylor.