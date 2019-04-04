By Valerie Fraling, Special to the AFRO

“When I die, I want to be remembered as a woman who lived in the twentieth century and who dared to be a catalyst of change. I don’t want to be remembered as the first black woman who went to Congress. And I don’t even want to be remembered as the first woman who happened to be Black to make a bid for the Presidency I want to be remembered as a woman who fought for change in the twentieth century. That’s what I want.” Shirley Chisholm

The Baltimore County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosted A Founders Day Symposium in honor of the 22 founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. The theme “Accelerating Sisterhood: The value of performing together through Civic Engagement. The panel members were WMAR 2 News anchor Kelly Swope, Danyell Smith, Muthoni Wambu Kraal, Sabrina Jones, Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, Judge Vicki Ballou Watts, Cheryl Pasteur, Dr. Maya Rockamore Cummings, Dr. Crystal Francis and Delegate Adrienne Jones. The symposium also honored Soror Shirley Chisholm and the charter members of the Baltimore County Chapter. Deborah Peaks Coleman was the mistress of ceremony, music was provided by Miya Johnson and the BCAC Chorale.

“A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow just as abundantly as her laughter. A strong woman is both soft and powerful. She is both practical and spiritual. A strong woman in her essence is a gift to the world”.Ritu Ghatourey

Congratulations to Veronica Ronnie Jackson on the 42nd anniversary of Roots Lounge at Smallwood and Vine still serving the best chicken wings in town.

Congratulations to Hernwood Elementary School teacher Ann Branch on her nomination as 2019 BCPS teacher of the year.

“Everywhere I’m turning nothing seems complete. I stand up and I’m searching for the better part of me. I hang my head from sorrow state of humanity. I wear it on my shoulders; gotta find the strength in me. I am a Superwoman. Yes, I am. Yes, she is even when I’m a mess I still put on a vest with an S on my chest. Oh yes, I’m a Superwoman. For all the mothers fighting for better days to come. And all my women, all my women sitting here trying to come home before the sun, and all my sisters coming together say yes I will; Yes I can I am a Superwoman…When I’m breaking down and I can’t be found and I start to get weak cause no one knows me underneath these clothes. But I can fly we can fly.” Alicia Keys

Thanks to the women in the circle of life who give of their time and love unselfishly even when their hearts are heavy and faced with adversities. We salute you during International women’s month and throughout the year.

Comptroller Joan Pratt, Minnie Carter, Mary Holter, Verna Jones Rodwell, Sylvia Brown., Dr. Ruth Sheffey, Mildred Harper, Helen McDonald, Judge Vicki Ballou Watts, Vhonda Williams Lewis, Joan Steward Stevens, Dr. Charlene Cooper Boston, Dr. Greta Burnett, Mother Rosa Williams, Lucinda Ware, Michele Brown, Tobi Pulley, Rosemary Howell, Miss Shirley Ball, Delores Chambers, Beta Dotson, Barbara Chili Washington, Alice Pinderhughes, Salima Marriott-Gibbs, Jackie Brock, Delle Henson, Judy Rainey, Gloria Marrow, Lenora Howze, Joy Bramble, Dr. Ruth Travis, Hattie Shannon, Sara Smalley, Edie Green, Shirley Supik, Patty Curry Burr, Claudia McKee, Marsha Owens, Dr. Marcia Coakley, Lisa Robinson, Mary Demory ,Belinda Conway, Laura Knight, Joi Thomas, Senator Joan Conway, Darlene Young, Beverly Carter, States Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Dr. Francine Hayes and Judge Marcella Holland.

Taking personal privilege to recognize my daughter Lisa Lee Packer, a sister, wife and mother who balances her life to include active memberships as chair of Parent’s Council at William and Mary College, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Jack and Jill Arlington VA and Links Chapter Arlington VA. She gives 100% commitment without fanfare or need of recognition. Those who know Lisa know I’m in trouble for writing this.

“We have to build a bench, men do this well… You’ve seen it in corporate, I’ve seen it. The guys go out and golf. They do things together and they’re building up the next young man leader. Whatever field we’re in … we’re less likely to do it because we’re busy. We’ve got to mentor.” Sophia Nelson

The Reston Chapter of The Links is hosting a wealth building workshop geared for all age groups. Saturday April 6 2019 at 10:00 AM at Heritage Fellowship Church 2501 Fox Mill Rd, Reston, VA 20191. Among the presenters will be Dr. Mamie Parker, JoAnn Jenkins CEO AARP, Dr. Lisa Loury Lomas, Deborah Owens, Dominic Weeks, Tracy Prigmore, Nicole Cober, Esq., Jalen Holeman and Matthew Wiggins.

… they only thought there could be one of them, fast forward 20 years later. Now there are a number of women partners at big firms, a number of women in Congress. I could keep going on and on so … there is a place for more of us.– Sophia Nelson

Reading by the Dozens book club is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Thanks neighbor Ernestine “Tina” Jolivet for the invitation to join the book club at their monthly meeting. Tina hosted the meeting at Colin’s Restaurant where we enjoyed selecting from the vast menu items before discussing the book “The Sun does Shine” by Anthony Ray Hinton. Enjoying a delightful afternoon were JoAnne Jolivet, Janet Williams, Joyce Holmes, Nancy Connor, Jean Chaney, Marian Starks, Barbara Johnson, Monzella Goodwin and Sara Jenkins. Member Jackie Golden was unable to attend.

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. “Shirley Chisholm

Happy birthday Bishop Walter Thomas, Kevin Parson, Professor Larry Gibson, Burnell Hurt, Tyrone McNeill, Michele McNeill Emery, Roslyn Smith, Erin Brock, Kelcey Oliver, Sandi Mallory, Vivian Bruce and Shirley Belton.

“Spring will be a little late this year” Sarah Vaughn