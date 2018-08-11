By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

A 19-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a homeless man on Aug. 7.

Dion Dixon, 19, of the 1600 block of East Eager St., has been arrested after authorities said he allegedly murdered 67-year-old Randolph Cockrell, who was pronounced dead after his body was found just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave.

According to Baltimore City Police, Cockrell was asleep on the porch of a woman—from whom he had gained permission—before he was attacked.

Police say it is unclear what precipitated the attack. But, Dixon allegedly began assaulting the indigent man, chased him off the porch and proceeded to beat him with a brick. The assailant then reportedly dragged Cockrell’s body across an alley and left him to die.

“The mentality of a 19-year-old to be so young and so violent, is scary, It’s disturbing and it kind of speaks to the breakdown somewhere along the lines that allowed him to go out on the streets and do something like this,” said Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith in a media briefing held Aug. 7.

The owner of the home, Miss Diane, told a local television station that she was sound asleep inside during the attack.

“I tell you, I was shocked and hurt because he don’t bother nobody,” she was quoted as saying. “Mr. Randolph must have been trying to open the door because blood was on the door.”

Cockrell, who was battling alcohol addiction, was well known in the community but police can’t say if Dixon and Cockrell knew one another before the attack.

Police thanked the public for their help in making an arrest in the case quickly.

Dixon has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and intent to injure with a deadly weapon.

According to online court documents, Dixon is represented by a court appointed attorney and remains in police custody with no bail.