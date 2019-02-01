By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD),have arrested a man they say is responsible for the first murder if 2019.

Jan. 28, detectives arrested Gilbert Della, 24, in the 200 block of N. Wickham St for the murder of 28 year old Ikeem Isaac.

On New Year’s Day, Isaac was gunned down in the 4900 block of Frederick Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. he was transported to shock trauma where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, Della was seen fleeing the scene in a Silver Honda.

Through their investigation, police determined Della to be the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on January 5th.

Della is scheduled to be in court February 28 for a preliminary hearing and he has been ordered held until his hearing.

Della is charged with 13 counts including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and numerous firearm violations.

As of Jan. 31 there was no attorney listed for Della.