By AFRO Staff

When Marilyn Mosby scored what many believed was a major political upset and defeated Gregg Bernstein, the incumbent Baltimore City State’s Attorney, she became the youngest top prosecutor of a major U.S. city at the time (she was re-elected in a landslide versus two Democratic challengers in 2018 and ran unopposed in the General Election).

Only four months after she was sworn into office in January 2015, the Baltimore Uprising captured the attention of the world, in the wake of the death in police custody of 25-year-old Freddie Carlos Gray. On May 1, 2015 as parts of the city still smoldered literally and figuratively, Mosby charged the six officers connected to Gray’s death. The action, deemed controversial in many law enforcement, judicial and political circles, was the first time in many years police had been charged in the death of a prisoner in their custody. In the process, Mosby has become a leader in the national conversation about law enforcement and judicial reform. In January, Mosby announced her office would stop prosecuting marijuana possession cases, citing stark racial disparities in sentencing and enforcement of drug offenses when Blacks and Whites are charged.