By The Associated Press

Maryland officials say a computer error involving voter registration may affect as many as 80,000 voters — about four times as many as officials first estimated over the weekend.

The Motor Vehicle Administration made the announcement on the eve of Tuesday’s primary. Affected voters will need to use provisional ballots as a result.

MVA Administrator Christine Nizer says that in the urgency to inform the public due to the imminent primary, the numbers initially reported “did not accurately reflect the total scope of the people impacted.”

The MVA first said about 18,760 people were affected.

Two Maryland lawmakers are now calling for Nizer’s resignation.

The problem relates to changes voters made to addresses and party affiliation through the MVA’s website or kiosks.