By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

Its 2019. A new year is here, and Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city are ready with a slew of events and a strong vision for the next four years.

The CIty and the mayor’s office have free events to celebrate and engage with the more than 700,000 residents of the district, as Bowser’s inauguration rolls out.

January 1

If you were an early riser and maybe put fitness on your list of resolutions, then today was your day. Bowser’s 5th annual Fresh Start 5K spanned across the city. Pictures and details can be found on #FitDC.

January 2

The Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer service will be held, 8 to 9 a.m., at Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, D.C. 20001, along with the Mayor’s Interfaith council.

The official swearing-in of the Mayor and her staff takes place, 9;30 a.m. to noon, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place Northwest, 3rd Floor Ballroom A & B Washington, DC 20001. Muriel Bowser is making history as the first female two-term Mayor of D.C.

January 5

The District is not pulling any punches with its “DC Proud 2019 Celebration” set for 7 p.m. at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C. The roster of artists includes local entertainers as well as international performers. Expected to perform are Ledisi, Mary McBride, EU Featuring Sugar Bear, and Wiley Brown, the son of Godfather of Gogo Chuck Brown, to name a few.

January 14

The Mayor will then speak on her second term outlook and unpack the City’s priorities for the next four years at 4 p.m., at Gallaudet University Kellogg Auditorium, 800 Florida Ave, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Bowser reflected over the past year in a message to the city on the DCProud2019 site, where she writes:

“Four years ago, we came together to give D.C. government a fresh start and more Washingtonians a fair shot.

Since then, we’ve accomplished a lot together. We’ve built a more transparent government that includes the voices of District residents. We made historic investments in education and affordable housing. And we went back to basics to ensure that D.C. government is working for D.C. residents.

Over these next four years, let’s think big.”

Earlier this week the Mayor’s office sent a communication detailing the last year in review, highlighting several accomplishments including:

Bowser has been Mayor since 2015 and previously served on the D.C. Council representing Ward 4. For more information on events and schedules go to www.DCProud2019.com or follow the Mayor at @MayorBowser.