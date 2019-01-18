By Mark F. Gray, Staff Writer, [email protected]

Grace Callwood was born with a spirit to help people. From an early age she found a way to make a difference in the lives of those who are facing life’s greatest challenges despite battling stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In 2012 Grace launched a nonprofit organization called the We Cancerve Movement. We Cancerve’s mission is to make life easier for homeless, sick and foster children. This organization was created in conjunction with a group of her elementary school friends in 2012 to bring happiness to challenged youth. Kids have created all the projects We Cancerve has sponsored.

She first named an all-youth board of advisors – ages 8 to 18 – in 2013 that creates projects and initiatives to directly benefit vulnerable children. Through Grace’s leadership We Cancerve has donated more than $15,000 in cash grants and $50,000 in products to nine hospitals and 10 homeless shelters, while helping other transitional programs throughout Maryland and around the world.

The tentacles of this organization have reached from Sinai and Johns Hopkins Hospitals in Baltimore to local feeding ministries such as The Sharing Table in Edgewood and St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Cupboard in Havre de Grace to orphanages in Kenya, East Africa and Namibia. Grace created Camp Happy in 2015 as a free summer enrichment program for homeless youth. It expanded to a third site in 2018 and in 2019 is expected to expand to a foster care group home.

According to the organization’s website, “Not only did homeless, sick and foster children love our gifts and how we packaged them, so many other children believed in our work and wanted to help.”

Now at 14, with her cancer in remission, Grace will share her story at during the Youth Emphasis Sunday at Ames United Methodist Church in Bel Air on Feb. 24.