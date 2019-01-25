By Mark F. Gray, Staff Writer, [email protected]

“Golf is the carat, but education is the key.”

That is the mantra that continues to fuel the life of community service, which drives Marlton Golf Course general manager and African American Golf Hall of Famer Jimmy Garvin. Garvin is a DMV transplant who learned the game, which became his livelihood from his mentor and former Washington Senators infielder Chuck Hinton, who was his baseball coach at Howard University.

Hinton used the metaphor to inspire a green youngster from who he recruited from Immokalee, Florida to play baseball to earn a college degree. Hinton may have coached him to play baseball but taught him life lessons through golf. Those golfing lessons helped Garvin become a successful general manager at Langston Golf Course in northeast D.C.

At Langston, Garvin started a non-profit organization – Langston in the 21st Century – that established community based programs, which operated youth activities such as afterschool computer literacy, mentoring and SAT prep for kids primarily located in Ward 5 of the District.

More than 60 athletic scholarships were awarded for its alumni to attend and compete at major colleges around the country. His youth teams faced challengers from around the world and won. After more than 20 years of making a significant impact on the lives of kids in Ward 5 he has taken the program to his new course in Upper Marlboro.

Garvin is the architect of Marlton’s renovation and its youth development program. The club now features its own interpretive education programs featuring STEM and a competitive golf ministry between youth church teams from North Carolina and D.C.

His Jimmy Garvin Legacy Foundation will host its 17th annual tournament this September to fund its travel, golf and education initiatives that expose minority kids to different cultures through sports.