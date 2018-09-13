By Mark F. Gray, Special to the AFRO

Howard and Morgan got big checks and paid with blowout road losses to FBS Division I opponents while Bowie State got back on track with a big win in West Virginia. The Bison and Bears lost by a combined 95-21 against their Mid-America Conference opponents while the Bulldogs held off a late charge against a fellow Division II program.

Kent State Too Much for Howard

Sophomore quarterback Cailyn Newton may be Howard’s Superman, but Kent State made him look mortal in a 54-14 loss in Muncie, Indiana. Newton, one of America’s top offensive weapons, was contained by a defense that found a way to thwart him. After leading the Bison with 532 yards of total in their season opener at Ohio University, Newton was held in check by the Golden Flashes defense, which made him look pedestrian.

He completed just 11 of 25 passes for only 141 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Newton led them rushing with just 41 yards on 22 carries, but, Howard didn’t find any offensive rhythm all afternoon. As Newton struggled so did the Bison offense that was outgained 511-270.

Over two weeks Howard hasn’t been to establish a solid rushing game to take the pressure off Newton. Sophomore tailback Dedrick Parson rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries but led the team with four receptions and 107 yards and a touchdown.

Next Opponent: vs. Savannah State

Hall Leads Bowie State to First Win

Quarterback Amir Hall completed 27 of 41 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns with one interception as Bowie State held off a late charge from Alderson Broaddus University 38-31. The Bulldogs nearly blew a 21 point lead but withstood the challenge for their first win of the season in Phillippi, West Virginia.

Nine different receivers caught passes from the reigning national HBCU Player of the Year as Bowie State used Hall as their embarrassment of riches on offense to build a 31-10 second half lead. Redshirt sophomore Montez Clay led the Bulldogs receivers with six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns while redshirt senior Daryl Jasper recorded a career-high 85 yards on five receptions.

The Bulldogs may have found the consistent weapon at running back as Virginia Union transfer Brandon Abrams emerged to give them balance. Abrams, who played at Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore County, rushed for 117 of their 129 yards and scored a touchdown.

Bowie St. seemed to clinch the game early in the final quarter when Gilbert Lunsford scored on a 30 yard touchdown run. However, the Battlers rallied to score 21 points in the fourth quarter and closed the to the final margin when Jalen Jackson rumbled 72-yards around the left side of the Bulldogs defense to score and trim the lead to 38-31 with 3:47 remaining.

Next Opponent: McKendree University

Morgan State Offense Sputters Again at Akron

While Morgan State continues to look for its offense, Akron’s was in high gear as the Zips rolled the Bears 41-7 in their season opener in Athens, Ohio. Coach Ernest Jones promised that Morgan would run the football effectively but that hasn’t been the case for the first two weeks.

The Bears were outgained 200-114 in rush yards as Van Edwards shredded them for 109 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Quarterback Kato Nelson also passed for 232 yards and three scores as Akron rolled to a 237-78 passing advantage and 437-192 in total yards.

Morgan State has a total of 359 yards on offense through its first two games in what was supposed to be revamped under Jones.

Next Opponent: University of Albany (NY)