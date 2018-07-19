By Brigette White, Special to the AFRO

Dr. Monica Goldson is the new acting schools Chief Executive Officer of the Prince George’s County School Board, the organization announced, effective immediately.

Goldson was assigned to the post after the controversial severance package for departing CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell was voted on by the board July 12.

She has served as Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning since 2016. In this role, she led school support initiatives in the areas of curriculum and instruction, special education, testing, college and career readiness and student services, according to the school board. Prior to Deputy Superintendent, she served as Chief Operating Officer.

Goldson will oversee preparations for the 2018-19 school year and join forces with the Board of Education on the school system’s five focus areas: academic excellence, high-performing workforce, safe and supportive environments, family and community engagement and organizational effectiveness.

Prince George’s County Public Schools are nationally recognized for innovative programs and initiatives that provide students with unique learning opportunities, including arts integration, environmental and financial literacy and language immersion.

Not only a product of the county schools, Goldson has spent her entire 27-year career in Prince George’s County Public Schools, steadily climbing the ranks from the classroom to district leadership. Goldson began her career at Suitland High School as a mathematics teacher. She served as assistant principal for Forestville and Frederick Douglass high schools and principal of Frederick Douglass and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High schools.

County Executive Rushern L. Baker III will establish an Interim Chief Executive Officer to serve for the duration of the school year in the coming weeks.