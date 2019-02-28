By Sean Yoes, AFRO Baltimore Editor, [email protected]

The “revelation” that Del. Mary Ann Lisanti from Harford County (who is White), referred to an area in predominantly Black Prince George’s County as a “nigger district,” has taken Annapolis by storm. The mandatory shock and outrage has ensued.

Here we go again.

According to the Washington Post, Lisanti was at Annapolis Cigar (stating the obvious, a cigar bar in Annapolis) in late January when she allegedly made the comment in the presence of a small, racially mixed group of fellow lawmakers. Specifically, Lisanti allegedly told a White colleague at the after hours gathering that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate last fall, he was door-knocking in a “n—– district.”

“This morning (Feb. 26), Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti apologized to the House Democratic Caucus for her use of the n-word,” said Speaker of the House Michael Busch in a statement. “While I believe her apology was heartfelt, the damage among her colleagues and the public has been done.”

Apparently, the knowledge of Lisanti’s alleged use of the so-called “n-word” is even more stinging in the midst of Black History Month.

“The month of February marks the commemoration of Black History Month. Astoundingly, racial transgressions have been a staggering theme in a month which celebrates the rich history, culture, and progressions of African-Americans,” said Del. Darryl Barnes of Prince George’s County and chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, in a letter to Speaker Busch. “The blatant act of racism by Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti has blanketed a time where we should be recognizing achievements in the African-American community.”

I don’t mean no harm, as we say in West Baltimore and pardon my cynicism but, why are we flabbergasted by a White woman from Harford County referring to a community in Prince George’s as a “n—– district?”

Don’t get me wrong, we shouldn’t let Lisanti slide for disrespecting the people of one of the most prosperous Black counties in America. If she can be forced to resign, that seems appropriate to me; racist statements by public servants (while in office especially) shouldn’t be tolerated ever. But, why are we shocked? Why are we in our feelings?

Afterall, this is Trump’s America.

For the record, I covered Annapolis as a reporter for years and over time I’ve forged relationships with dozens of state legislators, the vast majority of them Black. Most of the Black legislators from the venerable, to the backbenchers have confided that the Maryland General Assembly operates like a legislative plantation. So, allegations of White legislators spewing racial slurs seems like par for the course in many ways. However, within the nation’s broader current political arena the machinations of the 45th President of the United States dominates the American political scene and gives expansive cover I believe, to people like Harford County’s Lisanti and so many others.

Take Iowa’s Steve King, for example.

His phalanx of breathtaking racist statements over the years culminated recently with the Iowa Congressman finally coming clean when he declared to the New York Times in January, “White nationalist, White supremacist, Western civilization–how did that language become offensive?” he asked.

Trump seems baffled by that question as well.

While campaigning for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the heat of Cruz’s battle against Rep. Beto O’Rourke during an Oct. 22 rally in Houston, Trump proclaimed, “You know, they have a word–it’s sort of became old-fashioned–it’s called a nationalist. And I say, really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, okay?” Trump proudly proclaimed. “I’m a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word.”

Trump isn’t a Hispanic nationalist. He’s not an Asian nationalist. He’s not an Indigenous nationalist. He damn sure ain’t a Black nationalist. Donald John Trump is a White nationalist and he’s proud of it.

Are we all clear now?

Sean Yoes is the AFRO’s Baltimore editor and author of Baltimore After Freddie Gray: Real Stories From One of America’s Great Imperiled Cities.