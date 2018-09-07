By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Pro tennis star Naomi Osaka made history Sept. 6 when she became the first Japanese woman to advance to the championship match of the US Open.

It also marked the first time a Japanese woman has reached the finals of any major Grand Slam tennis event.

Osaka, 20, beat out American star Madison Keys in dominant fashion to claim the historical feat.

Osaka will take on her childhood idol, 36-year-old Serena Williams, in the championship match Sept. 8.

“This is going to sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena,” Osaka told reporters after her win over Keys, Sept. 6. “I love you (Serena). I love everybody.” https://www.google.com/amp/s/indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/us-open-2018-naomi-osaka-vs-madison-keys-result-report-5344184/lite/

Osaka said it still feels surreal knowing she’ll have to face the woman she grew up idolizing, but this is something she always dreamed of happening.

“It feels a little bit surreal. Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam,” Osaka said. “At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match. I shouldn’t really think of her as my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”