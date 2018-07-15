By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Jacksonville Jaguar star Marcell Dareus is being sued by a woman for allegedly raping her and giving her herpes, according to reports.

Per News4Jax.com, a Texas woman who identified herself to reporters as Jane Doe, filed a civil complaint against Dareus on July 6 in Duval County for $15,000, claiming that the 28-year-old Pro Bowl defensive lineman had sex with her while she was unconscious and without informing her that he had herpes. https://www.news4jax.com/news/lawsuit-accuses-jaguars-dareus-of-assault-transmitting-std

The complaint, according to News4Jax.com, claimed that Dareus took the woman on a date in Houston back in April, which ended with the two spending the night together. The woman alleges that she woke up in pain the next morning and couldn’t remember what happened the previous night; she claims Dareus told her they had sex.

The accuser also claimed she continued to see Dareus over the next couple days and had consensual sex with him multiple times. When she began to feel ill later in the week, she went to see her doctor, who she claims diagnosed her with herpes.

Dareus, nor his legal representation, has yet to comment on the allegations.

This is the second time in less than two years that Dareus has been accused of sexual assault. According to News4Jax.com, Dareus is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Court on Aug. 9 to attempt the dismissal of a complaint filed by a Las Vegas woman back in January of 2017.