By Matthew Ritchie, Special to the AFRO

A member of Nigerian royalty is making his way through the DMV area.

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the traditional ruler of the Yoruba kingdom of Ife-Ife, made his first stop on his trip to the United States on July 25, visiting the National Great Blacks in Wax museum. It was one of three scheduled visits that he made in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., area.

This was not the monarch’s first time in the United States. He embarked on an official tour in 2016, visiting Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta and a few other cities. The 2016 tour was meant to advance the relationship between the Yoruba and the U.S. That trip lasted about three weeks.

This time around, the trip is considerably shorter, only lasting four days.

After a long flight, His Imperial Majesty arrived at the Baltimore museum at 4 p.m. to a VIP reception and tour attended by surrounded by his entourage, numerous supporters, and the members of the Great Blacks in Wax staff.

Dr. Joanne Martin, president of the National Great Blacks in Wax museum, presented the Ooni of Ife to the crowd in attendance. From then, he delivered a passionate speech to the crowd about the state of Black people across the world. He preached about maintaining connections between people a part of the Pan-African community throughout the entire globe. In a constant reminder to the crowd, he repeatedly said, “Black is beautiful.” It was all about instilling pride into the Black community for their Blackness.

After his speech, he presented Dr. Martin with a beautiful sculpture of the goddess of multiply to commemorate her achievements and his coming.

Ooni Ogunwusi was then treated to a musical tribute of dance, drumming, and storytelling.

It was a beautiful display of Nigerian heritage and pride, and a great start to his trip to the United States.