By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Tuesday June 19 at 8 p.m. was the last moment District residents had to exercise their civic duties by getting out and voting in the 2018 D.C. primaries.

In the major leadership roles, voters seem to have been pleased with the people already serving them.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, U.S. House Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, At-Large Council member Anita Bonds, Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie and Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen all won their races.

Mayor Bowser is celebrating her re-election.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you at Town, 2009 8th St NW pic.twitter.com/ZYZhqdVbae — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) June 20, 2018

As of 10:50 p.m., the results were final, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats are the only contested parties in this primary. As the District is a primarily blue state, the winners of the Democratic Primary generally are projected to win the General election in November.

Mayor

Incumbent Muriel Bowser won 83 percent of the vote. Her closet opponent, James Butler, garnered 11 percent while Ernest Johnson received 6 percent.

Delegate

Current Congresswoman, Eleanor Holmes Norton, slid her way into a 15th term with 77 percent of the vote with Kim Ford far behind at 23 percent.

Shadow Senator

In the tightest race of the night, incumbent Michael Brown won with 52 percent of the vote compared to Andria Thomas’ 48 percent.

Chairman of the Council

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson beat out challenger Ed Lazere.

Ward Races

Ward 1

Council member Brianne Nadeau defeated her challengers Kent Boese, Sheika Reid and Lori Parker.

Ward 5

Current Council member Kenyan McDuffie won his race against Gayle Hall Carley, Bradley Thomas, LaMonica Jeffrey and Nestor Djnonkam.

Ward 6

Council member Charles Allen defeated Lisa Hunter.