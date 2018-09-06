By The AFRO Staff

Ocie M. Jackson a high level Department of Defense worker, died at the age of 94 on August 26 at Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, Maryland.

She was a native of Oxford, North Carolina born on January 12, 1924 as one of twelve children of the late Pearl Beasley and Arthur Latta. She married James Copening Sr., who preceded her in death. That union produced a son, James Ronald Copening Jr., in May 1947.

Jackson later married Irving McKinley Moore and from that union gave birth to her second son Robert McKinley Moore in September 1957. In 1967 she married, Robert I. Jackson who preceded her in death in 2005.

Jackson worked in upper management for the Department of Defense for nearly four decades until her retirement in 1980. The highly sensitive nature of the work she did required that she not reveal most of her professional accomplishments.

Ocie is survived by her son Robert Moore; grandchildren; Robin, Ronald, Brian, Tony, Allison and Bobby; great-grandchildren, other nieces, nephews and cousins.