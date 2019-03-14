By J. K. Schmid, Special to the AFRO

Stacy L. Rodgers, was recently named County Administrative Officer (CAO) by County Executive Johnny Olszewski. She is the first Black woman and second female CAO for Baltimore County.

Before this prestigious promotion, Rodgers, continuing a 28-year career in public service, formerly served the Baltimore City Mayor Catherine E. Pugh administration as Director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (DSS).

The largest subdivision of Maryland’s Department of Social Services, Rodgers and Baltimore DSS serve almost a quarter-million Baltimore residents annually.

Rodgers is a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and holds degrees from University of Maryland, Baltimore County and University of Baltimore.

Rodgers is also a graduate of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) and serves now as a NFBPA board member.

Olszewski promised “a new approach, new leadership and a new day,” on the campaign trail.

Rodgers’ nearly three decades of public service include state, federal and local postings. In the Obama Administration, Rodgers initially served as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA), an executive body with 64,000 staff and a $12 b dollar operating budget. Her work at SSA ran through the end of Obama’s second term, at which point she had attained the posting of Chief of Staff.

As CAO, all fire and police will chiefs will report directly to Rodgers.

Rodgers succeeds Fred Homan, a polarizing figure during the last election. The Olszewski Administration asked Homan to retire in December 2018, almost immediately after the most recent election.

Rodgers’ salary will be $240,000, making her one of the most highly paid county officials. In addition to overseeing the county’s budget, CAO’s oversee how executive policy will match with regulations while seeking efficiency.

Pursuit of these efficiencies, exemplified in criticisms that Homan may have been working outside or around established county procedure, are attributed to the request for his resignation in 2018.

““Stacy is a proven and dynamic leader who I am excited to have join our team,” Olszewski said of Rodgers during his announcement of the new CAO. “Her vast array of skills and leadership will assist us in building a better Baltimore County.”

Rodgers, referred to her new position as a dream posting during the same announcement.

“I’m still pinching myself,” she said.