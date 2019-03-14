Out For Justice, the Baltimore-based organization that advocates for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system and Nicole Mundell, the group’s executive director were recently recognized in Forbesmagazine. The story with the headline, “These 8 Women Made a Difference In The 2018 Midterms Where It Mattered Most,” appears in the March 12 on-line version of the magazine. Forbes specifically cited Mundell, who is a returning citizen, for leading outreach efforts in Maryland to inform, “individuals with felonies, eligible detainees, and individuals on probation and parole were aware of their rights to vote,” writes Forbes contributor Angie Jean-Marie.