By AFRO Staff

The Rev. Charles M. Franklin Jr., pastor of Ray of Hope Baptist Church in Northeast Baltimore, died of a heart attack at Union Memorial Hospital. He was 47. He died after presiding over regular Sunday morning services at Ray of Hope Church on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Rev. Franklin was born in Stamford, Conn., and raised in Baltimore. He was the younger of two sons born to the late Rev. Charles M. Franklin Sr. and his wife, Daisy. He grew up in Ednor Gardens community in east Baltimore and was a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Union University. As a young man Rev. Franklin worked as a trainer for Baltimore city government.

His father founded the Ray of Hope congregation in 1978. Following the path of a long line of ministers and educators , Pastor Franklin was ordained in May 2000 and was installed as the Ray of Hope pastor in 2007, succeeding his father.

Pastor Franklin served on the Board of Regents United Baptist College & Seminary of the United Baptist Missionary Convention of Maryland & Auxiliaries, Inc. He served at the chairman of Congress of Christian Education for the Maryland Baptist Convention until his earthly departure.

Members of Franklin’s congregation knew him to be a man of humility and service, as a man secure in his spiritual understanding that he could do all things through Christ’s strength. Under his leadership, Ray of Hope Baptist Church cultivated a culture “where everybody is somebody, and God is all over all.”

Rev. Charles M. Franklin leaves to survive, his wife Ayanna Malachi; three daughters, Ciara Renee Franklin, Cianna Alexis Franklin and Clarke Mariah Franklin; two sons, Charles Mathews Franklin III and Cordell Maxwell Franklin; his mother, Daisy Franklin; and a sister, Karen Rene Franklin.

Arrangements were not finalized by AFRO press time. Check the website for updates on home-going service arrangements.