By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed first-round draft pick OL Isaiah Wynn, an offensive lineman from Georgia.

Wynn, 22, was selected 23rd overall. At 6-foot-2, 302-pounds, he played both guard and tackle during his college career.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn steps on the field at the start of an NFL football minicamp practice, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England lost starting left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants as a free agent, though it’s uncertain where Wynn will play on the line.

His contract, under the rookie wage scale, should be worth about $11.4 million over four years, and the Patriots will have a fifth-year option on Wynn.

The team has signed all of its draft selections except second-round running back Sony Michel, also of Georgia.

