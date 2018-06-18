By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

The NFL Players Association has hired several law firms in attempt of challenging the league’s new policy that will prevent players from protesting by kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

According to NBC Sports, multiple law firms have been retained by the NFLPA to research and explore any options the players union would be able to exercise against the policy recently voted into effect by team owners, which would force players to either stand for the Star Spangled Banner or remain in the locker room until it’s over.

Per NBC Sports’ report, one option the NFLPA may be able to use against the new policy is a “non-injury grievance,” a clause negotiated into the current collective bargaining agreement between players and owners. Using this option, players would need to argue that the league failed to meet its contractual requirement of engaging in good-faith bargaining before it takes away rights that players had already earned through bargaining.

The NFLPA shouldn’t have difficulties proving the non-injury grievance filed, as the NFL had publicly announced on multiple occasions last year that players have the right to protest by kneeling; according to Pro Football Talk, that right was agreed upon during CBA negotiations back in 2009.