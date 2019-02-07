By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

A family is in mourning after a single car accident claimed the lives of five children and injured two adults on Saturday morning in Bowie, MD.

The children are reportedly extended relatives according to Capital Gazette.

A woman, Sarita Johnson-Herald, believed to be the grandmother of many of the children wrote on social media, “My heart is broken.”

The accident occurred northbound on Maryland Rt. 301 near Pointer Ridge Drive when a driver veered left off the road into the wooded area, according to Maryland State Police.

Authorities identifies London Dixon, 8 and Paris Dixon, both of Bowie; Zion Beard, Rickelle Ricks, 6 and Damari Herald, 15 all from Waahington, D.C. as the five children who were tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving adults are Dominique R. Taylor, 32 of Bowie and Cornell D. Simon, 23 of Oxon Hill. Taylor was driving and Simon was believed to be a passenger.

Prince George’s County Fire Department notified the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack of reported vehicle crash shortly before 5:00 a.m.

After officers found the single vehicle crash with multiple victims, they closed all lanes northbound Rt. 301 in order to begin rescue procedures and investigating the scene.

Taylor was driving a 2005 Chrsyler Pacifica, which seats six- two in the front and four in the rear- yet there were seven passengers. It is believed that the five children were not, “properly restrained in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” according to Maryland State Police.

Based on evidence, Maryland State Police said the vehicle hit several trees and spun in the snow-covered field ejecting all five children from the car.

On the contrary, it is believed the adults were wearing seatbelts and transported to UM Price George’s Hospital Center to treat their injuries.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.

“Nothing has been ruled out as a cause or contributing factor. All possibilities are being considered,” Maryland State Police reported.

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) took to Twitter to comment on the terrible accident.

“Deeply saddened by this tragic auto accident in Prince George’s County. Praying for everyone involved, including first responders,” the Maryland governor wrote.