By The Associated Press

The authorities are investigating a report that a White man kicked a 1-year-old Black child in the back at a Wichita grocery store and yelled racial slurs.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Lashantai Whitaker said in an interview Dec. 27 that her son, Jhavii Fry, was walking through the store Dec. 23, holding his 11-year-old sister’s hand, when a man kicked the toddler from behind with his cowboy boot. Her son fell facedown. Whitaker says bystanders tackled the man as he yelled racial slurs.

A 31-year-old man was released on $3,500 bond hours after he was booked into jail on suspicion of ethnic intimidation, battery and resisting police. Court records show the man has spent time in a Kansas mental hospital and has a criminal history that includes drug crimes.