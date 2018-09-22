By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Prince George’s County Homicide Unit detectives are searching for clues in the a 26-year-old man in Greenbelt who was shot and killed.

The victim has been identified as Lamont Woods of Hanover Parkway in Greenbelt.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on September 18, officers responded to a shooting on the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway where they found Woods suffering from gunshot wounds, according to PGPD News. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Currently detectives are working to identify the perpetrators and establish a motive determine a motive for this fatal attack.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. If callers wish to remain anonymous they may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.