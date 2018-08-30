By AFRO Staff

Baltimore native Larry Poncho Brown, a nationally recognized artist was honored by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh at City Hall earlier in the summer. More than 200 guests witnessed Pugh award Brown with the Mayor’s Medallion for Meritus Service, as well as a Mayoral Proclamation presented to Brown by Pugh and Baltimore City Comptroller Joan Pratt. His exhibit “Soundscapes,” which features 30 of Brown’s original works of musically themed paintings in commemoration of Black Music Month (which was June), was exhibited at City Hall’s Courtyard Galleries. Brown will host an exhibit and art sale featuring his work, as well as the art of several other accomplished artists, October 13, at his studio at 1100 Wicomico St., in the Pigtown community of South Baltimore.