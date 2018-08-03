By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and States Attorney Angela Alsobrooks welcomed a youthful group of baseball stars who are headed to the Little League World Series this weekend in Branson Missouri August 3 -11.

Alsobrooks and Baker honored the “Prince George’s Blue Sox” to the Wayne K. Curry County administration building July 31 after they won the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in the Cal Ripken League of Maryland. In the last few weeks they have beaten teams in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware in addition to beating teams across Maryland.

“I can’t say how excited and proud I am of you,” Alsobrooks told team members. “You have worked hard to be here…Success is a habit… You are not only champions in baseball you are champions in everything in your life.”

Echoing Alsobrooks sentiments, Baker said “this indeed is a great day for us in the county.”

Joe Ruddy, head coach of the Blue Sox, said during the ceremony, “This is an amazing opportunity for the boys to represent what is best in this county and they have had an incredible season.”

Ruddy, who is chief of the homicide division for the Prince George’s County States Attorney’s Office, said coaching the team is part of a bigger effort to help 12 year olds to be winners in life.

“The kids work hard and they are determined,” Ruddy told the AFRO. “I want to build character and confidence. What they do on the baseball field, they can do in life.”