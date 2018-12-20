By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

Who protects the protectors? It’s the question several officers of color and associated affinity groups are asking the executive leadership of Prince George’s County as a lawsuit has been filed against the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) charging racial discrimination, authorities recently announced.

In the U.S. District Court of Maryland, 12 officers of color in addition to the United Black Police Officers Association and the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association NCR, submitted a 65 page document against Prince George’s Police Department as well as Police Chief Henry P. Stanwinski, III, Deputy Chief Christopher Murtha, Deputy Chief Administrative officer for Public Safety Mark A. Magaw, and Major Kathleen Mills, Commander of the Internal Affairs Division.

According to the suit the PGPD allegedly “engaged in patterns of retaliation against officers of color who file complaints or otherwise cooperate with efforts to investigate White officers who engage in misconduct.”

The suit goes on to explain indeed some of the heinous prejudices these officers have experienced.

“Among other things, these White officers: Commit vicious racist acts, including using racial slurs to refer to other officers or civilians such as ‘nigxer,’ ‘spic,’ or ‘baboon,’ and circulating offensive racist images depicting people of color, abuse their power against civilians, including using force to intimidate and brutalize civilians and engage in other misconduct, including theft of Departmental funds or property.”

The suit claims that the Chief and Deputy Chief were aware of the alleged conduct. And when officers brought the information to the attention of leadership, the complainants were “targeted for retaliation,” according to the suit.

The complaint goes on to say that officers of color were treated more severely than their White counterparts when it came to disciplinary infractions, that the department was a hostile environment for officers of color and those who sought for justice were either suspended or transferred out of the department. Some were fired outright and others were “ blackballed” from being able to find work in other other enforcement agencies.

The officers and associations are seeking new policies that address racial and discriminatory practices within the police force as well as recuperating lost wages for officers who were suspended without pay, that officers that were fired be reinstated to their old positions, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

“The goal is to set institutional reform that will provide equitable promotions and support officers when there are complaints,” said Dennis Corkery, with the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, one of the attorneys representing the officers.

Captain Joseph Perez who joined the PGPD in 1998 and was speaking on behalf of the HNLEA said, “We’d like to see changes from the top. I’m talking about the executive leadership that failed to respond to concerns from the community and within the force.”

Perez has served for over twenty years in law enforcement. As a kid growing up at first in New York he was familiar with youth and their interactions with police and made the decision to join the force. “It was like if you can’t beat them join them,” Perez said. “Make a difference from the inside.”

In the complaint Perez charges that, “because of his national origin and advocacy, the PGPD has launched an investigation into bogus charges and has continually refused to promote him to Major, while promoting less qualified White Captains to that position.”

Despite the lawsuit and the battle the officers and community face, Perez sees a silver lining, having received calls of support and similar stories from officers of color all over the country.

“I think we’re going to be the catalyst for change,” Perez said.

The Prince George’s Police Department is the fourth largest law enforcement agency in the State of Maryland, according to their website, with more than 1,500 police officers serving and nearly 900,000 residents and business owners.

The PGPD could not be reached for comment as of AFRO press time.