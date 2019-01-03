By Mark Gray, AFRO Staff Writer

As we usher in 2019, the AFRO spoke to Prince Georgians about their hopes for the New Year. Below are their New Year’s resolutions:

“I look to increase my health and wellness in 2019. Financially, I plan to increase my savings and investing through the stock market even though it has its ups and downs I think its very important,” from Lexter, 43, Mitchellville, MD.

“I plan to hit the weight room more. As you start getting older you can’t to things the way you used to and the body let’s you know that,” from Derek, 31, Clinton, MD.

“My New Year’s Resolution for 2019 is to not spend money frivolously anymore,” from MKS, 46, Bowie, MD.

“My resolution is to be healthy in mind body and spirit. In 2019, I will watch what I believe in, what I eat, and how I care for my body, from Carmen, 43, Suitland, MD.

My New Year’s Resolution is to purchase my first investment property by 12/30/2019, Renee’, 38, Ft. Washington, MD.

“My resolution is to share my story of dealing with mental health issues while recovering from depression to help other Black men deal with the myth that dealing psychological problems is a sign that you’re soft,” from Mark Gray, 52, AFRO Staff Writer, Ft. Washington, MD.