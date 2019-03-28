By AFRO Staff

Dr. Charles Edward Booth, native of Baltimore, and pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio passed away Saturday March 23rd. He was 72. Dr. Booth was known around the nation for his booming voice, larger than life stature, and his command of the scripture. As a son of Baltimore, he frequently visited the city to preach revivals at various churches. In fact, for 44 years, every November he preached at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pastors across the country mourn his death. Many took to social media to pay their respects:

Bishop T. D. Jakes, Pastor, The Potters House, Dallas, Texas –“This tribute is merely an acknowledgement that the tremors of his death have had a global impact. May those who were blessed to know him best recognize and even find solace from the fact that his teachings, eloquence, and effervescent light will continue to illuminate our lives.”

Bishop Walter Thomas, Pastor, New Psalmist Baptist Church, Baltimore, Maryland- “What a great friend, what a mighty preacher! R. I. P. great Prince of Preachers.”

Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Pastor, The House of Hope Atlanta, Decatur, Georgia- “He was a distinguished gentleman, prolific scholar and nearly peerless in preaching.”

His life and legacy will live on, along with the many powerful sermons he preached across the country. He leaves to mourn his wife, Crystal, and daughter Kennedy. Services are being planned this week in Columbus. Wednesday March 27, 5 – 8 p.m. visitation, Thursday March 28 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m.- funeral. All events will be held at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Columbus. The funeral service will be streamed live from www.mtolivebaptist-oh.org.