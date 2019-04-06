By Mark F. Gray, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

Bowie State’s pro day on March 27 was more than just a chance for their seniors to work out before a group of football scouts. It was a time for the Bulldog nation to see their prolific quarterback Amir Hall for one last time to display the talent that made him one of the great players in Black College football history.

Hall, a two-time national HBCU Player of the Year, continued his quest to be under center at the start of NFL training camp in August by showing off his passing skills in front of an enthusiastic group of fans and team representatives who just wanted one last glimpse of the greatest player in the history of program.

“It was just like playing a home game for me,” Hall told the AFRO. “I got all my guys here from the team and all the people who have supported me for the last four years so it was like playing in front of my family.”

About 250 fans and supporters, including BSU President Dr. Aminta Hawkins Breaux, braved the chilly winds of March, to watch Hall, Lansana Sesay, Gilbert Lunsford, Derick Tate and Da’Ron Holmes perform a series of drills in the ongoing evaluation process. However, the focus was clearly on Hall who has become an icon in Prince George’s County sports history.

“One of the scouts asked me why are there so many people out here today?” said BSU head coach Damon Wilson. “I told him it’s because people just wanted to catch a glimpse of Amir one more time.”

Hall, who graduates with a degree in communications next month, once again delivered in the spotlight. He threw approximately 40 passes and only two were incomplete. His accuracy and delivery were especially impressive considering the windy conditions. That should have finally put any questions about his arm strength to make the required passes that professional quarterbacks have to make under duress in bad weather to rest, which is something all lower division players face during the evaluation process.

With a carefully scripted chart of plays, BSU’s legendary signal caller showed his mobility and athleticism which could work to his advantage in trying to be selected by a team the weekend of April 25 during the NFL Draft. He ran a 4.68 time in the 40-yard dash and leaped 38 inches in the standing broad jump. However, his ability to throw on the run was especially impressive as he was able to the place the ball consistently in position for receivers to run after the catch. Depending on how he performs at two other private workouts for NFL teams that could be the difference between getting a call draft call or, having to earn a place in the league via free agency.

“I wanted to show that I can make every NFL throw that I have to and move around when need be,” Hall said.

Hall’s ability to make plays with his arm and his legs helped him lead Bowie State to the 2018 CIAA Championship and a win over West Alabama in the NCAA Division II Playoffs after rewriting the school’s record books. He also won the Deacon Jones Award as the nation’s top HBCU football player for 2017 and 2018. Hall also participated in the National Football Players Association’s college all-star game but only played one series throwing a single pass.

His skill set would also seem to translate to another position – either receiver or “slash” – which is a hybrid combination of receiver and quarterback made popular by former Baltimore Raven Kordell Stewart. However, when asked if he would change his position Hall emphatically said, “No!”