By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot (520-square-meter) brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

This Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 photo shows a historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin, which was recently sold. The (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

The newspaper reports Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens says “there are no other Detroit properties” that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

The “Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Her 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for $800,000 .

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR