By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Grammy winning singer R. Kelly has been under increased scrutiny after news of an alleged, potentially abusive, sex cult became public earlier this year, and now his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, is opening up about what she calls her former hubby’s domestic violence.

The couple were married from 1996-2009, according to The Root.

Andrea Kelly said TV One’s Sister Circle she suffered years of abuse and considered taking her own life.

Wiping away tears, Andrea told singer and show co-host Syleena Johnson about a particular time when she was on the edge of a balcony about to kill herself when, she said, God gave her a vision of her bloody body on the ground, with the hotel maids pointing towards her balcony and her kids devastated.

At that moment she asked God to give her clarity on her next steps should be.

“God, I need an answer today, not tomorrow, not in an hour, I need it now. And the first thing God told me, he said, ‘Grab your laptop,’” Andrea Kelly told Johnson, a command she admittedly thought was odd.

“And once I grabbed the laptop, he said, ‘Put in domestic violence.’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m not that girl. I’m not the teeth missing, I’m not the broken bone girl,’” she said. “I kept scrolling and at the end of the domestic violence awareness website there was a questionnaire. There were 17 questions, and they ask you has your abuser ever done …, of the 17, Robert had done 15 to me,” Andrea told Johnson in tears.

Andrea was on a show with the parents of Jocelyn Savage, one of the alleged members of the singer’s sex cult.

Andrea told the Savages, “Keep her prayed up. I just want you to know I’m supporting you, because, like you, my family went to the Chicago Sun Times… when they couldn’t get in contact with me.”

“I know I understand it to a level that no police officer, no counselor, no judge, nobody will understand,” Andrea told the Savages.

Now that almost a decade has passed since Andrea was married to R. Kelly, she said she’s finally ready to speak out.

“How can I be a voice for the voiceless when I don’t even have my own? How can I be powerful for the powerless when I don’t even have my own? So I had to wait until God said, ‘OK, daughter, it is time,’” Kelly said.