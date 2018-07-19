By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is best known for making secretly recorded racist remarks to his girlfriend and being booted from the NBA in 2014.

Well, four years later and it appears as if Sterling may still be up to his prejudiced ways. According to NBC, the 84-year-old billionaire real estate mogul recently bought two apartment complexes and announced to the tenants that it will no longer be accepting government vouchers for rent assistance, such as Section 8 or the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, known as VASH.

The apartment buildings are located in Koreatown, where several folks are dependent on government vouchers. Per reports, at least seven veterans live in the two buildings that Sterling purchased.

“I don’t have nowhere to go, don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Navy veteran Aaron Draper, a tenant who has rented from one of the apartment buildings for six years, according to NBC LA. Draper reportedly pays the majority of his rent there with the VASH program, which is designed specifically to protect vulnerable veterans from homelessness.

Sterling’s attorney Dough Walton told NBC it is the company’s policy to refuse government vouchers. The company has the legal right to refuse government assistance as rent payments, so long as it notifies all affected residents at least 90 days prior to eviction.

Tenants relying on government assistance now have until September 1 to vacate the building.