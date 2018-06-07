Hello everyone, how are you? Let all of us say it together! `Rain, rain, go away, please come back another day!’ Terrible situation!

Yes, our summer is here and we have a lot of free concerts, outdoor festivals and fundraisers going on in Baltimore and other parts of Maryland. It is so exciting! I just love this time of the year. I have been invited to do book signings at many of them. I sure hope I see you.

Nazarene Baptist Church, 1201 Harford Avenue in Baltimore. Pastor Alphonzo Davis invites everyone to join them at their “Family and Friends Day” on June 10, at 3 p.m. Dress code: African attire. Chairperson is Carolyn Richardson.

Dance Baltimore presents, “Dance Day,” on June 24, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a fundraising event for the Local Dance Community at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center, 847 N. Howard Street. Four floors, indoors/outdoors, mini classes of Hip Hop, Hot Hula, Modern, Jazz, African and Fitness. Food and vendors are included.

Check this out! I am hosting a luncheon for seniors and their family and friends called “Bangin’ with the Boomers” (The Young at Heart), on June 14, from noon- 3 p.m. at the Promenade DanceSport facility, 2605 Lord Baltimore Dr. in Windsor Mill. It is a fundraiser given by Times Community Services, a non-profit organization raising funds for underprivileged young boys. The afternoon will include a full buffet lunch, live entertainment by international recording artists along with Captain Fly & Friends, DJ spinning oldies, but goodies music, there will be dancing, line dancing and hand dancing, door prizes, vendors for your shopping pleasure, bring your own deck of cards and play pinochle, spades, bid whist, etc. This event will not only be for a good cause, but I get a chance to meet many of my Senior Citizens who read my column every week, but never get a chance to go out to a safe place. My plans is to do this the second Thursday every month. It also gives me a chance to meet my readers and fans in person while at the same time you are having fun. So pick up the phone and call “Rambling Rose” at 410- 833-9474 for your ticket.

Another fundraiser coming up is the Enterprise Women’s Network (EWN), which is a group of women dedicated to improving the quality of life of low-income women and children in Baltimore. They support educational enrichment for children and better housing opportunities for their families. A signature program of the EWN is the mentoring program at William Pinderhughes Elementary/ Middle School in Sandtown -Winchester. The program helps girls and boys build self-esteem, make healthy choices, develop strategies to address problems and achieve academic and life success. Their fundraiser will take place on June 14 at 6 p.m. at Brown Center at MICA, 1301 W. Mt. Royal Ave. For more information call 410-241-6884.

Oh my goodness, I am out of space and out of time. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected]. Until the next time, I’m Musically Yours.